Bridgewater (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater's availability was in limbo due to a MCL sprain in his right knee, which he sustained last Sunday versus the Buccaneers. He was limited in practice all week as a result, but after a pair of pregame warmups he cleared the final hurdle to play. Assuming he also gets the starting nod, Bridgewater will look to exploit a Detroit defense that ranks 24th against the pass (258.4 yards per game).

