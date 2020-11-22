Bridgewater (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bridgewater's availability was in limbo due to a MCL sprain in his right knee, which he sustained last Sunday versus the Buccaneers. He was limited in practice all week as a result, but after a pair of pregame warmups he cleared the final hurdle to play. Assuming he also gets the starting nod, Bridgewater will look to exploit a Detroit defense that ranks 24th against the pass (258.4 yards per game).
