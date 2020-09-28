Bridgewater completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers. He also carried two times for 12 yards in the 21-16 win.

Bridgewater completed an impressive 79 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 8.4 yards per attempt. He connected with Mike Davis for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter, doubling his season touchdown output, but it proved to be his only score of the day. Bridgewater's yardage and completion numbers have been quite strong through three games, but his fantasy value has suffered because of a lack of touchdowns. He'll look to buck that trend next Sunday against the Cardinals.