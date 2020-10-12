Bridgewater went 27-for-37 passing with 313 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-16 win against the Falcons.

The one-time Pro Bowl QB has been prolific in the yardage department through his first five outings as a Panther, averaging 292 passing yards per game with a 6:3 TD:INT. Bridgewater has also been uber-efficient in terms of his completion percentage, with Sunday's outing against the Falcons being his fourth performance of the season with a completion rate exceeding 70 percent. In Week 6, Bridgewater will face a Bears defense that surrendered 253 passing yards and one TD to Tom Brady in its last time out.