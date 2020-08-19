Bridgewater has shown good mobility and an improving rapport with wideout Robby Anderson early in training camp, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridgewater certainly won't be mistaken for a former track star, but the quarterback is capable of scampering for a first down here and there. More importantly, it's the turbo-charged Anderson whose speed has impressed at camp thus far, as he's reportedly gotten consistent separation and has emerged as a favorite target of Bridgewater. With D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey also ranking among his top weapons, Bridgewater undoubtedly has a dynamic set of pass catchers at his disposal as he re-familiarizes himself with offensive coordinator Joe Brady this season.