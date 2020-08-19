Bridgewater has shown good mobility and a developing rapport with wideout Robby Anderson early in training camp, The Charlotte Observer reports.
Bridgewater certainly won't be mistaken for a former track star, but the quarterback is capable of scampering for a first down here and there. More importantly, it's the turbo-charged Anderson whose speed has impressed at camp thus far, as he's reportedly gotten consistent separation ahead of connections from Bridgewater. With D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey also in tow among his top targets, Bridgewater undoubtedly has a dynamic set of runners at his disposal as he re-familiarizes himself with coordinator Joe Brady this season.
