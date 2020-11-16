Coach Matt Rhule is hopeful that Bridgewater (knee) will be able to practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Bridgewater underwent an MRI to address a knee injury which forced him out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers, the results of which revealed an MCL sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Panthers consider Bridgewater day-to-day, and Reed notes that Rhule said his quarterback "does not have a significant injury." If he's able to resume practicing quickly, it sounds like Bridgewater could have a solid shot to suit up against Detroit in Week 11. In the event that he misses time, on the other hand, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports that Will Grier and P.J. Walker will compete for the chance to start.