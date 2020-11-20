The Panthers haven't given up on the possibility of Bridgewater (knee) starting Sunday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A Thursday report suggested the veteran QB was unlikely to play, but he apparently looked better Friday morning, potentially setting up a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game. It also isn't clear who will start at quarterback if Bridgewater can't play, as the team has both P.J. Walker and Will Grier on its roster.
