Bridgewater (knee) suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers and is considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater was forced out of last weekend's loss in the fourth quarter, and the results of his MRI have now revealed an MCL sprain in his right knee that leaves him with a chance to play Week 11, per Rapoport. The Panthers stand to subject Bridgewater to a number of trials at practice this week in order to determine his chances of retaking the field without missing time. If Bridgewater requires a stint on the sideline to get healthy, however, P.J. Walker would likely step up under center for Carolina.