Bridgewater completed 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers' 27-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed two times for 10 yards.

Bridgewater was back in the stadium that hosted several of the 2019 performances that helped score him a lucrative free-agent contract, and he bounced back from a rocky Week 6 outing against the Bears in Sunday's loss. The veteran averaged an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt while connecting with D.J. Moore for both of his touchdown tosses and hitting six different pass catchers overall. Bridgewater was nearly able to lead Carolina on what would have been a game-winning drive, but the march stalled at the Saints' 47-yard line with a sack and Joey Slye subsequently fell just short of drilling a 65-yard field-goal attempt. Despite the disappointing team outcome Sunday, Bridgewater once again delivered for fantasy managers and will look to help the Panthers get back in the win column against the Falcons in a Week 8 Thursday night battle.