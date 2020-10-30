Bridgewater completed 15 of 23 passes for 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night. He also rushed five times for 30 yards.

It was ultimately a forgettable night all the way around for Bridgewater, albeit one that started off with plenty of promise. The seven-year veteran led the Panthers on a pair of first-half scoring drives that were capped off by Curtis Samuel touchdowns, but he all but disappeared in the second half while also briefly missing time due to a neck injury. Bridgewater would ultimately have one late opportunity to get Carolina in position to tie up the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but he threw an interception at the Falcons' nine-yard line with 1:04 remaining to snuff out any hopes of a comeback. Bridgewater's passing yardage total was his lowest of the season by far, but he'll have to quickly put the hiccup behind him with a high-powered Chiefs squad on tap in a Week 9 road interconference matchup on Sunday, Nov. 8.