Head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Bridgewater (ankle) is "having a tremendous offseason" and currently remains the Panthers' top quarterback, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rhule's comments run contrary to popular speculation surrounding the Panthers this offseason, which has been that the team would look to upgrade at the quarterback position either in free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft. As David Newton of ESPN.com notes, Bridgewater's name had reportedly been floated as part of a potential deal for Matthew Stafford, who ultimately landed with the Rams. Bridgewater's contract doesn't have a potential 'out' until after 2021, so he could certainly be back with Carolina next season. Of course, Rhule also made clear that the Panthers will analyze the top rookie quarterbacks available and attend their pro days, per Person. Carolina currently holds the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, and if the team ends up selecting a rookie signal-caller, Bridgewater could make for a fine bridge option.