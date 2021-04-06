The Panthers are allowing Bridgewater to talk with other teams to facilitate a potential trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Sam Darnold trade didn't remove all of Bridgewater's leverage, as he still has a $10 million guarantee on his $17 million base salary for 2021. That means there's some chance he sticks around in Carolina, even if it's ultimately as a backup to Darnold. The Panthers seemingly prefer to trade Bridgewater, but that might be easier said than done at this point in the offseason.