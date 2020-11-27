Bridgewater (knee) will play in Sunday's game at Minnesota, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
A full practice participant throughout the week, Bridgewater will reclaim the starting job after P.J. Walker filled in for last Sunday's win over the Lions. Bridgewater gets a decent matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to QBs this season.
