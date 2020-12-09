Bridgewater isn't listed on Carolina's Week 14 injury report.
Bridgewater was banged up at the end of Carolina's last game, a 28-27 loss to the Vikings in Week 12. He's apparently healthy after a bye week, but two of his top-three receivers are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh/shoulder) is looking uncertain for Sunday's matchup with Denver.
