Bridgewater completed 36 of 49 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 19 yards and another score.

Bridgewater gave a strong accounting of himself in a head-to-head showdown with Patrick Mahomes, and he clearly benefited from having Christian McCaffrey (ribs), who he connected with on 10 occasions, back in the fold. The veteran quarterback not only remained free of mistakes, but he complemented his strong passing performance with two excellent runs, one going for a four-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and another a spectacular 15-yard effort for a first down that culminated in an impressive leap past the marker. Bridgewater now has a trio of 300-yard efforts on the season, and he'll look to continue building up his numbers in a tough Week 10 battle against the Buccaneers.