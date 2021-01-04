Bridgewater was replaced by P.J. Walker in Sunday's season-ending 33-7 loss to New Orleans, and coach Matt Rhule revealed after the game that Bridgewater's exit was due to an ankle injury, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. Prior to his exit, Bridgewater completed 13 of 23 passes for 176 yards and two interceptions while adding seven yards on three rushing attempts.

Bridgewater played poorly prior his removal and Walker was even worse, completing just five of 14 passes with three interceptions. With a 1:3 TD:INT over the final four weeks, Bridgewater struggled down the stretch of his first season with the Panthers, but he's likely locked in as the starter for two more years based on his hefty contract. The 28-year-old quarterback finishes the year with 3,733 passing yards and a 15:11 TD:INT in 15 games.