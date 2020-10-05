Bridgewater went 26-for-37 passing with 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding six rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 win against Arizona.

The 27-year-old signal-caller has composed winning starts in consecutive outings, handing Carolina its first back-to-back wins since Weeks 5 and 6 of 2019. Bridgewater has provided ample production in the yardage department through four appearances, throwing for more than 285 passing yards per game, but he had just two total touchdowns entering Sunday's contest. The scoring breakout from Bridgewater comes as Carolina prepares for a favorable QB matchup against Atlanta's bottom-three pass defense.