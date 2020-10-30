Bridgewater has been forced out of Thursday's divisional match against the Falcons after taking a hit to the head in the third quarter, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Bridgewater was tripped by Falcons defensive end Dante Flowler before then suffering a hit to the head from Charles Harris, who was subsequently ejected from the game. He was able to walk off the field under his own power before entering the blue medical tent. P.J. Walker, the Panthers' only other active quarterback for Thursday night, will slot in under center as long as Bridgewater remains sidelined.