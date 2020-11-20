Bridgewater (knee) is listed as questionable on the final injury report, with coach Matt Rhule saying the quarterback likely will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Lions, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Reports after Thursday's practice were pessimistic, but Bridgewater apparently looked better Friday while participating in a limited capacity for the third straight day. Rhule is avoiding the question of who will start at quarterback in the event Bridgewater is inactive, saying Friday that he isn't ready to declare either P.J. Walker or Will Grier as the replacement. It's a tricky situation for fantasy managers, but a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at least makes things a little easier, as we should have an answer by 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the latest.