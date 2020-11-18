Bridgewater (knee) is slated to be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Coach Matt Rhule expressed hope that Bridgewater would be on the field Wednesday, and now the quarterback's activity has been forecast. The MCL sprain in Bridgewater's right knee isn't considered to be significant, so taking part in drills to start Week 11 prep seemingly would set him on a path to suit up Sunday against the Lions. If the Panthers are forced to go a different direction, though, Bridgewater's replacement will be either P.J. Walker or Will Grier.
