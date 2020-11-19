Bridgewater (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
For a second consecutive day, Bridgewater's practice reps were capped due to the sprained right MCL that he suffered this past Sunday against the Buccaneers. After Thursday's session, coach Matt Rhule told Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site that Bridgewater is "extremely limited now, but he's moving around well" and "hasn't really opened up yet. He's preparing as if he's going to play." With a game-time decision seemingly on tap, Bridgewater still has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Lions, but if he's unable to Rhule will turn to one of P.J. Walker or Will Grier.
More News
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited in practice again•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely to be limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Could practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Day-to-day with MCL sprain•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: MRI ordered up on knee•