Bridgewater (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
As expected, the Panthers capped Bridgewater's reps as the team kicked off preparations for a Week 11 matchup with the Lions. There's a decent chance he maintains this activity level to keep pressure off the MCL sprain in his right knee. Assuming the Panthers opt to keep Bridgewater sidelined Sunday, coach Matt Rhule will have a decision to make between reserves P.J. Walker and Will Grier at quarterback.
