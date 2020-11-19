Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The Panthers are expected to manage Bridgewater's reps in practice all week while he recovers from an MCL sprain in his right knee, an injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers. More clarity on Bridgewater's status heading into this weekend's game against Detroit should arrive at the conclusion of Friday's practice, but if he can't go, either P.J. Walker or Will Grier would be in store for their first start of the season.
