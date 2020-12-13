Bridgewater completed 30 of 40 pass attempts for 283 yards, adding three carries for 31 rushing yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

The 28-year-old's fantasy value has been boosted by three rushing scores over his past four outings, but he remains less than explosive as a thrower, with zero outings of three-plus passing TDs all season. Worse yet for his outlook within the organization, Carolina has dropped seven consecutive Bridgewater starts after kicking off the year 3-2. The sliding Panthers will now aim to recalibrate on a short week before traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers' 12th-ranked pass defense Saturday night.