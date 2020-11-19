Bridgewater (knee) appears unlikely to start for the Panthers in Sunday's game against the Lions, sources tell Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

While the report notes that a final call on Bridgewater's Week 11 status hasn't been made, the quarterback doesn't seem to be trending in the right direction after he was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday. When asked Thursday about how Bridgewater was coming along in his recovery from an MCL sprain, head coach Matt Rhule said wasn't willing to rule the signal-caller out for Week 11, though he admitted that Bridgewater was "extremely limited" in the aforementioned practices, according to Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site. Bridgewater could create more positivity about his status by increasing his activity at Friday's practice, but the Panthers will continue to keep backup quarterbacks Will Grier and P.J. Walker prepared in the event Bridgewater can't play this weekend.