Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 16 against Washington.
The Panthers didn't need Bridgewater to do much to secure a victory, instead taking advantage of miscues by Washington. Bridgewater wasn't without mistakes of his own, throwing an interception and fumbling twice -- one of which was lost. His lone touchdown of the day came on a 14-yard pass just before halftime. Bridgewater and the Panthers will close the season with a Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
