Bridgewater is undergoing an MRI on his right knee Sunday evening, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Bridgewater left Sunday's 46-23 defeat to the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter, having his right knee examined before heading to the locker room. Coach Matt Rhule didn't provide an update on Bridgewater's health after the game, per David Newton of ESPN.com, but there's apparently enough concern that an MRI has been ordered up. Next up for reps behind Bridgewater is P.J. Walker, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Bridgewater's knee injury isn't believed to be overly serious and he hasn't been ruled out for next week heading into the MRI.