Bridgewater completed 19 of 36 passes for 267 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Panthers' 28-27 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 12 yards and appeared to leave the game after the last offensive play with an undisclosed injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Bridgewater's return to Minnesota had a bit of everything in it, including what came close to qualifying as a memorable comeback. The veteran quarterback was able to hit Robby Anderson on a crossing route for his one touchdown throw and also connected with Curtis Samuel on a clutch 35-yard completion during the Panthers' last-gasp drive that culminated with a missed 54-yard field-goal attempt by Joey Slye with one second remaining. Bridgewater limped off the field after taking a hit on his final pass attempt the play prior, but he otherwise looked to be at full health after missing Week 11 with an MCL sprain and was able to extend his streak of games with at least one scoring toss to five. Bridgewater will now look to help Carolina bounce back from the heartbreaking defeat in a tough matchup versus the Broncos in Week 14 following a bye.