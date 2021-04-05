Bridgewater could be traded after the Panthers acquired QB Sam Darnold on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Panthers could instead ask Bridgewater to adjust his contract, though a $10 million guarantee on his $17 million base salary gives the quarterback an awful lot of leverage in negotiations. If he does end up staying in Carolina, he'll likely be given an opportunity to compete with Darnold for the starting job.
