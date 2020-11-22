Bridgewater (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Lions, leaving P.J. Walker as the Panthers' starting quarterback, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.

Bridgewater initially was reported to be active, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the Panthers quickly changed course and included him on their inactive list. With Bridgewater on the sideline due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, the team will go with Walker under center and Will Grier as his backup.