Bridgewater (knee) went through some practice work Saturday, and there's some optimism about his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old was a limited participant at practice all week, but he apparently showed some progress during Saturday's session to improve his outlook. Bridgewater should still be considered a game-time decision, and how his knee responds Sunday morning is set to be the determining factor in his status. Will Grier or P.J. Walker are both in the mix to start should Bridgewater be unavailable.