Bridgewater completed 33 of 42 passes for 367 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Panthers' 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

A game script that saw the Panthers down by 21-0 by halftime worked in favor of Bridgewater's fantasy managers, as it required the veteran quarterback to constantly put the ball up in the second half. Bridgewater unsurprisingly made a couple of errors with that level of volume, and considering he was under constant duress while getting sacked five times. Despite the high number of completions, however, Bridgewater only completed passes to three wideouts overall -- D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel -- with all but two of of his other connections transpiring with running backs Mike Davis and Christian McCaffrey. Through two games, Bridgewater has rewarded managers with a whopping 637 passing yards, but that's been accompanied by a pedestrian one touchdown versus two interceptions. Bridgewater will look to helm a more balanced offense in a Week 3 road interconference battle against the Chargers.