Bridgewater (neck) has retaken the field in the fourth quarter Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Bridgewater was forced out of action Thursday after suffering a late hit to the head during the third quarter. He was initially listed as questionable after clearing the concussion protocol, and P.J. Walker began the Panthers' subsequent offensive drive, but Bridgewater managed to sprint back on the field with just under nine minutes remaining in the game. He'll attempt to lead the Panthers out of a 25-17 deficit.