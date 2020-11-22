Bridgewater (knee) is expected to have his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions determined by a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old took snaps during Saturday's walkthrough session and wants to play, but he'll need to test out his right knee ahead of Sunday's contest. P.J. Walker is expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers if Bridgewater can't suit up versus the Lions.