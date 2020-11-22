Bridgewater (knee) is expected to have his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions determined by a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old took snaps during Saturday's walkthrough session and wants to play, but he'll need to test out his right knee ahead of Sunday's contest. P.J. Walker is expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers if Bridgewater can't suit up versus the Lions.
More News
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Optimism for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Likely a game-time decision•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Could still play this week•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Looking unlikely for Week 11•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited in practice again•