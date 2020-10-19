Bridgewater completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 216 yards, committing two interceptions during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Chicago. He also ran for 48 yards on eight rush attempts.

The 27-year-old signal-caller entered Sunday throwing to an uber-efficient 73.4 percent completion rate and 6:3 TD:INT, but the Bears registered six QB hits and four sacks on Bridgewater, holding him to a lowly 34.3 QBR on the afternoon. It may have been a completely different outcome had Bridgewater been able to redo his first and final series of the day, as he threw an interception on the third play from scrimmage, before committing a game-sealing INT on Carolina's final offensive drive. In between came plenty of solid play from Bridgewater, as he ultimately had his team within one possession, ball in-hand late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers drop to 3-3 with the loss, and now head into a Week 7 matchup against Bridgewater's former team, New Orleans.