Bridgewater (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, with coach Matt Rhule saying after the session that he expects the veteran quarterback to play in Sunday's game against Minnesota, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bridgewater's impending return to the lineup doesn't come as a major surprise after he was nearly cleared to play ahead of Sunday's win over the Lions. His mobility might be a bit limited while he shakes off the knee injury, but the Panthers seem confident Bridgewater will end up missing just the one game.