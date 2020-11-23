Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he expects Bridgewater to participate in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Bridgewater logged a trio of limited practice sessions last week but was a late scratch for Sunday's win over Detroit, and P.J. Walker was ultimately Carolina's starting quarterback. Considering Bridgewater was expected to play Sunday despite a sprained MCL in his right knee, he has a decent chance to return to action in Week 12 against the Vikings.
