Bridgewater completed 21 of 35 passes for 258 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Packers on Saturday night. He also rushed four times for 26 yards and a score while losing a fumble.

Bridgewater extended a theme that's been a recurring one for him through what is now a 10-loss season for the Panthers -- putting together a solid stat line in defeat. The veteran was able to work around three sacks and six quarterback hits overall to connect with the returning DJ Moore on six occasions for a team-high 131 yards, but he ultimately went just 1-for-3 on Carolina's last-gasp drive, which started deep in own territory and never advanced past the 26-yard line. Bridgewater also failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game after a five-game streak with at least one scoring toss, a dubious streak he'll look to snap at the expense of Washington in a Week 16 battle on Sunday, Dec. 27.