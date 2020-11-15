Bridgewater (knee) went to the locker room near the end of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. The Panthers deemed Bridgewater doubtful to return, per Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer.

Trainers examined Bridgewater's right knee before he headed inside. With little reason to bring him back in what is a soon-to-be loss, he'll finish 18-for-24 passing for 136 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also contributed three rushes for 16 yards and one touchdown. P.J. Walker entered the game in Bridgewater's place.