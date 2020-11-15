Bridgewater (knee) didn't return to Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers, finishing Week 10 having completed 18 of 24 passes for 136 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while turning three carries into 16 yards and one TD.

Bridgewater departed in the fourth quarter and had his right knee evaluated before going to the locker room. Afterward, coach Matt Rhule told David Newton of ESPN.com that he had no update on Bridgewater's health. The Panthers likely will put Bridgewater through a battery of tests to determine the extent of the injury, and if he needs any time away from the field, P.J. Walker will direct the offense in his stead.