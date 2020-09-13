Bridgewater completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 against the Raiders. He also chipped in 26 rushing yards on four attempts.

Bridgewater was fairly unimpressive early on, completing only short passes. However, he opened things up a bit in the second half, particularly on a deep 75-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson. Reports suggested that Bridgewater was looking mobile during camp, and while he won't rival the elite rushing quarterbacks, it is noteworthy that he added 26 additional yards on the ground. He'll look to build on this performance in a Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.