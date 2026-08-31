The Chargers traded Edwards to the Panthers on Sunday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

Edwards spent a year developing on the Chargers' practice squad and was once again set to be a casualty of cutdown day for the organization. The Chargers will now receive a 2028 late-round selection while the Panthers get a shot at a young defensive tackle that could bolster a defensive line facing injuries to its starting duo of Derrick Brown (knee) and Tershawn Wharton (neck)