Marshall (back) practice in a limited capacity Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

While Marshall maintained his activity level from Wednesday, fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) did not, as he joined DJ Chark (hamstring) as a non-participant. If one or both of Thielen and Chark have to sit out Sunday in Atlanta, Marshall could have an elevated role alongside rookie Jonathan Mingo, assuming the former gains clearance to play.