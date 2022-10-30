Marshall caught four of nine targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons.
Marshall set new single-game career highs in targets and receiving yards. The 2021 second-round pick is still searching for his first NFL touchdown, but Marshall has an opportunity to establish himself as Carolina's No. 2 wide receiver behind DJ Moore.
