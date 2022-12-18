Marshall caught all three of his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
Marshall's total included a 40-yard gain during the first quarter. In the end, only top wideout DJ Moore had more receptions and targets than Marshall. After hardly being used during the start of the season, last year's second-rounder has now topped 50 yards four times in his last seven outings.
