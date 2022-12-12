Marshall caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.
Marshall has now made just one reception in back-to-back games. Although fellow starting wideout DJ Moore posted a goose egg Sunday, Marshall's lack of production with quarterback Sam Darnold should temper his already lukewarm stock in Week 15 versus the Steelers.
