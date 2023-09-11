Marshall caught two of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Marshall overcame a back injury to suit up and ultimately lead Carolina's receivers in snaps. Featuring on 90 percent of the offensive plays, Marshall tied for second in targets, trailing tight end Hayden Hurst's seven. Although his production wasn't anything special, Marshall's usage with DJ Chark (hamstring) sidelined was encouraging. He could remain regularly involved alongside rookie Jonathan Mingo even when Chark returns to his starting place behind Adam Thielen.