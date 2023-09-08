Marshall (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, while fellow Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Marshall missed two weeks of practice in mid-to-late August and was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll be out there Sunday and quite possibly starting after the final injury report brought promising developments. In addition to Marshall's upgrade to full participation and no game designation, Chark's upcoming absence means there's not much competition on the roster for deep perimeter routes/targets. Rookie Jonathan Mingo is expected to spend a lot of time in the slot, and 33-year-old Adam Thielen (ankle) isn't exactly a burner even when he's fully healthy (rather than listed as questionable). There's a nice opportunity ahead for Marshall, Mingo and possibly Laviska Shenault -- even more so if Thielen joins Chark on the inactive list ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.