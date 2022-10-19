Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Marshall and Laviska Shenault (hamstring) both looked good at Wednesday's practice, though Wilks declined to name either receiver as a replacement in the starting lineup for Robbie Anderson, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Anderson caught 13 of 27 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown in six games before the Panthers traded him to Arizona on Monday. The touchdown and more than one-third of his yardage came on a broken coverage Week 1, with that and one long catch-and-run by Shenault in Week 3 representing a large chunk of the team's wideout production this season. It's hard to imagine Marshall or Shenault making a serious dent in an offense where No. 1 wideout DJ Moore is averaging only 34.0 yards per game, but the pair of recent second-round picks will at least have a chance at more playing time. Shi Smith has been the team's No. 3 receiver so far, and with 105 yards on the season, his spot could come into question soon as well.