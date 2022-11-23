Marshall was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.
Marshall's ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week bodes well for his availability for Sunday's matchup with Denver. The 2021 second-round pick had only 30 yards over the first six weeks of the season but is averaging 2.6 catches for 58 yards on 5.2 targets in five starts since taking over for Robbie Anderson as Carolina's No. 2 receiver. The Panthers are turning to Sam Darnold under center Sunday against the Broncos.
